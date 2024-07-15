All smiles as fun day and dog show returns

Sunday saw Upton Magna hosting its fun day and dog show at the village hall.

That wasn't all on the line up with the Teddy Bear Ladies, who found fame on The Repair Shop TV programme, in attendance launching their new book – Bartie Bristle.

The day also featured children's races, a host of stalls, games, food, and music to keep people occupied.

There were a host of winners at the Upton Magna Dog Show.

The show included traditional classic pedigree and handling classes as well as a raft of novelty sections such as the 'best fancy dress', and the 'best six legs' – judging the four-legged friend and its two-legged owner.

When totalled up the funds raised by the event will be split between village church, school and hall charities.

The Teddy Bear Ladies.

One of the organisers, Mel Board, who also runs The Haughmond pub in the village, said they were delighted with how the day had gone.

She said: "It was really good to have such a nice community event going again."

Mel said there had been a great attendance at the day, with plenty of entries in the dog show – including her own dogs Betty and Boris, although sadly they did not scoop first place.

Mel Board, one of the organisers with her dogs Boris and Betty who took part in the dog show.

She said: "It was really fabulous. The weather was on our side and the sun shone, which was great.

"The dog show was really well attended, the Teddy Bear Ladies were really good, and the beer and food trucks were really busy."