'Absolutely heaving' - Crowds flock to vintage steam fair near Shrewsbury featuring some of the world's oldest fairground rides

Residents from across the county have been flooding to the Lakins Steam Fair at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, over the May half-term holiday to enjoy a variety of several classic attractions.

Since last Saturday, May 24, visitors have been able to take a ride on the Victory Dodgems that date back to 1936 or enjoy the thrill of the Excelsior Steam Yachts, the second-oldest ride of its kind in the world.

Lakins Steam Fair at Attingham Park. Photo: Ryan Moram

And Ryan Moram, managing director at RJ Lakin & Company, said he is thrilled to see the positive response to the fair, of which today (Sunday, June 1) is the final day.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Ryan said: “It's been absolutely fantastic.

“We're thrilled with the response and the feedback from the visitors. It's been really, really well-received.

“We're sitting here right now, and it's absolutely heaving.”

Lakins Steam Fair at Attingham Park. Photo: Ryan Moram

The fair features plenty of rides for younger visitors, with the Toytown Roundabout alongside several vintage game stalls including a six-dart roundstall, a white-and-blue roll-down roundstall and a coconut/skittle stall, making it a perfect family-friendly activity this break.

Ryan said: “I think it's been a really nice addition for the half-term holidays.

“It's gone down really well and I think everyone's thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“It's been really nice telling people about the history of all the rides.”

Lakins Steam Fair at Attingham Park. Photo: Ryan Moram

This is the first time Attingham Park has hosted the Lakins Steam Fair. It is also the first time RJ Lakin & Company has paired up with the National Trust.

Following the huge success of this event, Ryan said he is excited to bring the vintage fair back to the estate - and to other National Trust sites in the future.

Lakins Steam Fair at Attingham Park. Photo: Ryan Moram

“We are absolutely delighted to be working at National Trust and we feel very privileged to be operating with them in such a beautiful setting.

“We have plans to come back to Attingham Park and possibly some other National Trust properties going forward.

“We're also operating at Blists Hill Museum in Ironbridge for the six weeks' holidays as well, so that is really exciting.”