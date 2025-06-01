10 Shropshire businesses handed food hygiene ratings - including one Telford cafe told 'major improvement necessary'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The organisation publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one to five.

Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety, the agency declared.

The agency has now released its latest hygiene ratings for these ten bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week.

Here are all the new food hygiene ratings awarded to Shropshire businesses - from one to five.

Cosy UpperRoom Coffee Shop

Cosy UpperRoom Coffee Shop, in Market Street, Wellington, Telford. Photo: Google

Cosy UpperRoom Coffee Shop, in Market Street, Wellington, Telford, was rated one by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on April 23.

Oriental City

Oriental City, Ludlow. Photo: Google

Oriental City in Coder Road, Ludlow, was rated two by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on April 24

Halfway Diner