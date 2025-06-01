10 Shropshire businesses handed food hygiene ratings - including one Telford cafe told 'major improvement necessary'
More restaurants, cafe, pubs and bars in Shropshire have been handed their food hygiene ratings - and it's good news for most of them.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The organisation publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one to five.
Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety, the agency declared.
The agency has now released its latest hygiene ratings for these ten bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week.
Here are all the new food hygiene ratings awarded to Shropshire businesses - from one to five.
Cosy UpperRoom Coffee Shop
Cosy UpperRoom Coffee Shop, in Market Street, Wellington, Telford, was rated one by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on April 23.
Oriental City
Oriental City in Coder Road, Ludlow, was rated two by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on April 24
Halfway Diner