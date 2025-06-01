Young Shrewsbury motorcyclist faces five charges of dangerous driving across county roads

Benjamin Males, aged 21, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court accused of dangerously driving a Yamaha MT-07 motorcycle on multiple routes between April and May 2024.

The charges relate to incidents on Huffley Lane in Shrewsbury, the A528 Cockshutt, A5112 Bage Way in Shrewsbury, Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury, and the B5479 near Wem.