Leasehold for cafe in stunning medieval Shrewsbury church up for sale

Cafe at St Mary's in Shrewsbury has its lease listed for sale for just £15,000 on website Rightbiz.

The church, now the only complete medieval church in Shrewsbury, dates from Saxon times and has beautiful additions from the twelfth century onwards.

It is a main tourist attraction, the listing said, and welcomes “hundreds of visitors each day”.

The Cafe at St Mary's has its lease up for sale. Photo: Church of St Mary's/Google

The listing, published by the current team behind the cafe, continued: “The church is host to a number of events over the year, where we are able to boost our income by catering at these events.”

The business has a turnover of £98,000 annually.

As well as plenty of seating indoors, the cafe boasts eight tables in a courtyard and a small children’s play area too.

With a “good reputation” and regulars frequenting the cafe, the listing said this is an attractive opportunity to take on a business that is well-liked in the community.

Find out more information about the listing of Cafe at St Mary’s via the official Rightbiz website.