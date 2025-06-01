Leasehold for cafe in stunning medieval Shrewsbury church up for sale
The leasehold for a church cafe in the heart of Shrewsbury has gone on the market.
Cafe at St Mary's in Shrewsbury has its lease listed for sale for just £15,000 on website Rightbiz.
The church, now the only complete medieval church in Shrewsbury, dates from Saxon times and has beautiful additions from the twelfth century onwards.
It is a main tourist attraction, the listing said, and welcomes “hundreds of visitors each day”.
The listing, published by the current team behind the cafe, continued: “The church is host to a number of events over the year, where we are able to boost our income by catering at these events.”
The business has a turnover of £98,000 annually.
As well as plenty of seating indoors, the cafe boasts eight tables in a courtyard and a small children’s play area too.
With a “good reputation” and regulars frequenting the cafe, the listing said this is an attractive opportunity to take on a business that is well-liked in the community.
