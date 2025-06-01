£17m housing scheme in Telford set to welcome its first residents as construction complete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stirchley House is the first development delivered by Midlands-based Deeley Construction in partnership with Preferred Homes Ltd.

The 72-apartment scheme on Grange Avenue in Stirchley has seen the transformation of the site of the former Stirchley Leisure Centre site into new homes which will enable residents to live independently with onsite care support.

Deeley Construction has completed the project in a busy town centre environment with minimal disruption to nearby businesses, organisations, school and nurseries.

The 66 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom affordable apartments are designed to meet the needs of older local people. Homes will be occupied through a nominations agreement with Telford and Wrekin Council that prioritises residents in need of affordable housing.

Stirchley House also features community space to support residents’ social activities and a community bistro for guests, visitors and residents to enjoy.

Residents can also relax in the development’s landscaped gardens and green rooftop area, while also benefitting from a range of local amenities such as shops, restaurants, a doctor’s surgery and leisure centre.

Homes England has helped to fund the scheme through the Affordable Homes Programme.

Preferred Homes has partnered with Telford and Wrekin Council to deliver the facility which will provide affordable rented Extra Care Housing for local people, which supports residents to live independently and within a community, with access to care support on site.

Stirchley House is now complete.

Richard Frank, property director at Preferred Homes, said: “The completion of Stirchley House marks the next step in our ambition to provide affordable Extra Care Housing, helping people to live independently in their old age – and we can’t wait for residents to start moving in.

“We’re pleased to have worked with Deeley to have delivered these 72 high quality apartments and facilities. Our bistro and shared spaces are open to all, and we look forward to being part of the Stirchley community for the long term.”

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director at Deeley Group, said: “Through our strong partnership with Preferred Homes we have delivered a scheme which will support residents to live independently but also access important support.

“Our team has been working closely with local stakeholders to limit disruption to existing residents and nearby businesses.

“This development is a perfect example of the benefits of partnership working and we look forward to continuing to deliver important schemes for local communities with Preferred Homes.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford and Wrekin Council deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement said: “The completion of Stirchley House is a fantastic milestone for the community. It transforms a once-disused site into a place where older people can live independently with the care and support they need, in high-quality, affordable homes.

“This development supports our commitment to create homes that meet the needs of our residents and is a great example of how strong partnerships can deliver real, positive change in our communities.”

Richard Parker, mayor of the West Midlands said: “Building more affordable homes is a top priority for me because too many people are waiting too long for a safe, affordable place to call home.

“That’s why I’m backing schemes like Stirchley House, developments that can change people’s lives for the better. This scheme has not only brought a derelict site back into use but will allow more of our residents to live independently and in their own home for longer.

“It’s by the public and private sectors working together like here in Telford that we can begin to tackle our region’s affordable housing crisis.”