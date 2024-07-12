Four charged with vehicle theft after Shrewsbury incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The four men have all been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Joe Farrell, aged 20, of no fixed abode, and Callum Roberts, aged 21, of New Park Road in Shrewsbury appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.

Dylan Tipton, aged 19, of Leasowes Close of Church Stretton, and Gabriel Christopher, aged 22, of Wrexham Road in Wrexham, have been released on bail and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 28.

The men were charged following an incident in Frankwell in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, July 9.