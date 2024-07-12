Fire service issues an appeal for help with toys

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has posted on social media asking for donations of 'fire service-related toys' that will be sold at Shrewsbury Fire Station's open day on Saturday August, 17.

The fire service is raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity, and is looking for items such as fancy dress clothes, toy trucks, and children's books.

If you can help, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking that you donate items by August 10, and drop them off at Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service needs toy donations

The station's open day will take place between 11am and 3pm. Visitors can view fire engine displays, watch live demonstrations, have tours of the fire control room, learn essential fire safety tips and techniques, take part in a charity raffle, and enjoy a toy stand, face painting and food stalls.

The fire service is also holding a dedicated hour for special needs and disability visitors between 10am and 11am to 'ensure an inclusive experience'.