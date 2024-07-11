Hundreds of properties experience power cut

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Grid's website reported a huge outage in the postcode area of SY5 with 482 properties originally affected by a high voltage incident.

By 1.20pm, only four properties remained without power.

The power cut comes after six properties were left without power in Halesfield, Telford.

The incident was first reported to National Grid at 6.41am before being resolved by 10am.

Updates on the incident can be found at: https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/incident/WM/INCD-21765-m