Council's Labour group elects new leader after general election success

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall, who represents Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton in Shrewsbury, was chosen for the post by her colleagues.

The move comes after Councillor Julia Buckley stepped down from the leader's position following her election as Labour MP for Shrewsbury.

Mrs Buckley said: “It has been an honour to lead the opposition group on Shropshire Council in recent years.”

Councillor Dartnall, who is an earth scientist with experience in international business, was elected in 2021 and has served on a variety of Shropshire Council committees.

She said: “I’m excited to take on this role. The Labour Group will continue the important work of holding Shropshire Council’s Conservative administration to account."