Youngster's cycle challenge boosts local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Perdy Haynes, from Belle Vue, joined a cycle-ride organised by the team at The Haughmond in Upton Magna.

Taking part was an impromptu decision while looking for something to do on Father’s Day,

But Perdy is delighted that she managed to raise funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

She said: “My Dad was looking at things to do on Father’s Day and saw this cycling event. He asked if I wanted to do it with him and I did. It was a bit tricky because I haven’t done many long rides.

“I wanted to raise money for Lingen Davies because I know people who have had cancer,” she said.

Perdy and Karen.

Tom Larkham, Headteacher at Coleham Primary School where Perdy is a year six pupil, said: “We’re all very proud of Perdy, and it’s great to see her challenging herself to do something different.”

Karen Roberts, Community and Volunteer Fundraiser, said a very big thanks to Perdy for her efforts and presented her with a certificate for her achievement.

She said: “We’re very grateful to Perdy and her friends and family for this support – she really did go the extra mile for charity, it’s a wonderful thing to see young people taking on fundraising for those less fortunate than themselves.”

Perdy’s £345.45 donation will go towards helping people impacted by cancer in the local community.

For more details on the charity visit the website www.lingendavies.co.uk