Buyers' prayers could be answered as former churches go up for auction

Wattlesborough Methodist Church at Halfway House, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, and Green Methodist Church, between Montgomery and Bishop's Castle, will be going under the hammer in a 13-lot collective property and land auction at Halls’ Shrewsbury headquarters on Friday, July 12 at 3pm.

With a £50,000 to £60,000 guide price, Wattlesborough Methodist Church is being sold on behalf of Rea Valley Methodist Churches. The church was known as Ebenezer Primitive Methodist Chapel, when built in 1893 on land given by Sir Baldwin Leighton, of Loton Estate.

It replaced a former chapel about 100 yards away on Wigmore Lane which was said to be too small. The new chapel opened on Good Friday, 1894 and was licensed for marriages in 1907.

Wattlesborough Methodist Church at Halfway House.

The architect was Mr G. H. Bickerton of Shrewsbury and the builder was Mr D. P. Jones of Welshpool.

The church, which has a later addition, contains numerous interesting original features including stained glass windows, a super vaulted ceiling, a timber pulpit and pipe organ.

“This is an interesting church of great character which has huge potential for conversion into a dwelling, Airbnb or for a business, subject to planning consent,” said Halls chairman Allen Gittins, who is conducting the auction.

Green Methodist Church, near Montgomery.

“There is good head height in the main church area, making provision of a fist floor possible. A major feature of the church is the extensive internal accommodation which includes the chapel area, a large vestry/kitchen and even a cellar which also has potential for adaptation to further living accommodation, all subject to planning consent.

“I strongly recommend an inspection to appreciate the unusual nature and the possibilities which this property has to offer.”

The church has parking for a number of vehicles, lawned gardens with lovely views over unspoilt farmland and a separate, brick outside WC.

Green Methodist Church, which has a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000, is a semi-detached former place of worship built in a rural setting in 1862.

The church has high ceilings, four long case windows, a lean-to store, garden space to one side, good road frontage and is surrounded by a neighbouring garden and fields, with views over the Camlad Valley.

Viewing of both churches is by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602.