Workers on site for start of major road project in Shrewsbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A team was out in Howard Street this morning with some of the limited free parking slots taken up by cones.

The first phase of work will include the gyratory next to Shrewsbury railway station, connecting Castle Gates (A5191), Chester Street (A528), Smithfield Road (A458) and Cross Street (A528), along with areas to the north and south.

The ‘station quarter’ work – being carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council – is externally funded. It will be carried out in eight phases and is set to be completed by summer 2025.

Phase one of the work will include work on Castle Foregate and Howard Street, and will see the closure of the left-hand lane on Castle Foregate to the front of the station.

The second phase of work will then begin at the start of September 2024, with phases three to eight carried out in early 2025.

Howard Street, Shrewsbury, by the Buttermarket

During the work people are being warned to expect delays in the area and drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes, or alternative forms of travel, where possible.

A number of measures are being put in place to help minimise delays and aid traffic movement including

Temporary traffic lights at the Howard Street junction from Tuesday – with the permanent lights switched off. If needed the temporary lights can be manually controlled.

Some traffic islands will be removed on Chester Street and Smithfield Road.

An artist's impression of the gyratory. Picture: Shropshire Council

Signs will be in place around the town to warn about the roadworks.

An ‘access for residents and businesses only’ sign for Beacall’s Lane at its junction with New Park Road.

Council officers are also in regular contact with the bus companies to help minimise disruption to bus services during the work.