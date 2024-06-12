The super 70s in Shrewsbury: 24 fascinating pictures of county town from the 1970s

These fascinating photos from the county town in the era of disco reveal a glimpse of lunch time at Shrewsbury Prison with a cheeky chappie officer; exotic animals which were brought to entertain crowds; and music stars including The Modfather, Paul Weller.

As well as the wild an wacky, such as a 4ft 10in strongman who lifted a 21-stone demolition worker called 'Big Bob', the collection also shares some 'quintessentially Shropshire' scenes, including a prize cow and a class full of school kids all with the same surname.

Old buildings and cars which are long gone also feature, including the old Shirehall in The Square. Shropshire Council wants to vacate its current Abbey Foregate HQ to sell up and relocate... how long until the current Shirehall meets the same fate as the old one?

Sit back, relax and have a flick through these pictures for some Salopian nostalgia...

Actor Richard Greene, who famously played Robin Hood, at an Atcham stables on Tuesday, May 11, 1971. He was appearing this week at the town's Granada Theatre that week, and 'took the afternoon off yesterday to indulge in his other love... horses', according to the picture caption in the Shropshire Star. He visited the Atcham Grange Farm, near Shrewsbury. He is pictured with Jill Melford, who was also appearing at the Granada, and Mr Jerry Murphy, stable manager at Atcham Grange Farm. The show-stealing horse was called Tennaronagh

The caption to this Shropshire Star picture on August 20, 1971, read: 'Jazzman Kenny Ball, before going to Shrewsbury Flower Show yesterday, gave a few tips to this pretty quartet, from left, Mrs Moira Lewis, Miss Jackie Bushell, Mrs Sue Jones, and Mrs Joan Taylor.' It is understood that this picture was taken in the Wilding's record shop in the town centre

The demolition of the Shirehall building in The Square, Shrewsbury, in 1971. We know Shropshire Council want to vacate and sell the current Shirehall in Abbey Foregate... how much longer until the wrecking balls arrive and the current building meets the same fate as this one?