The super 70s in Shrewsbury: 24 fascinating pictures of county town from the 1970s

These fascinating photos from the county town in the era of disco reveal a glimpse of lunch time at Shrewsbury Prison with a cheeky chappie officer; exotic animals which were brought to entertain crowds; and music stars including The Modfather, Paul Weller.
As well as the wild an wacky, such as a 4ft 10in strongman who lifted a 21-stone demolition worker called 'Big Bob', the collection also shares some 'quintessentially Shropshire' scenes, including a prize cow and a class full of school kids all with the same surname.
Old buildings and cars which are long gone also feature, including the old Shirehall in The Square. Shropshire Council wants to vacate its current Abbey Foregate HQ to sell up and relocate... how long until the current Shirehall meets the same fate as the old one?
Sit back, relax and have a flick through these pictures for some Salopian nostalgia...