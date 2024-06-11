11 memorable Shrewsbury photos from 2004 - the life and times of the town 20 years ago

From statue restorations to the opening of the Guildhall in the county town's centre, a lot happened during 2004, including promotion for Shrewsbury Town and a helicopter crash.

Our photographers were there to capture the action, and we've had a dig through the archives to take a look back at what life was like 20 years ago.

Here are 11 photographs that show you what was happening in Shrewsbury during 2004.

Statue of Clive of India restoration

The Clive statue, in Shrewsbury, is lowered ready to be taken away for restoration

The statue of the Clive of India has stood in Shrewsbury since 1860, and was taken down on February 18 in 2004 for renovation.

Controversy surrounded the statue in 2020 when two petitions - amounting to over 23,000 signatures - were organised asking for its removal from the town centre due to Clive's role in engineering British colonial rule in India.

However, Shropshire Council decided against removing the statue and an information board was added in 2023.

Pictured is the Clive of India as it was removed from The Square, ready to be taken away for restoration.

Shrewsbury Town play-off success

Shrewsbury Town players celebrate their win over Barnet in the Conference play-off second leg

After relegation in the previous season, Shrewsbury Town enjoyed an immediate, and emphatic promotion from the Conference to The Football League, and newly renamed League Two.

Town were relegated from The Football League - 53 years after they joined it - in the 2002/03 season, finishing in 24th place and bottom of the league (Division Three).

But, under the guidance of player-manager Jimmy Quinn, who signed eight players before the summer transfer window closed, Salop's stay in the conference was short-lived.

Pictured, Shrewsbury Town players celebrate with elation after a penalty shoot-out win over Barnet in their play-off semi-final at the Gay Meadow on May 3. Salop won 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate and progressed to the final held at Stoke City's Britannia Stadium (now named Bet 365 Stadium).

Shrewsbury would enjoy further penalty shoot-out joy in the final, beating Aldershot 3-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

A record crowd of 19,216 attended the final, with more than 12,000 travelling fans from Shropshire.

Helicopter crash at Coton Hill

Helicopter crash at Coton Hill Shrewsbury

A pilot from Bolton steered his stricken helicopter away from a housing estate and crash landed in a Shrewsbury field on December 16, 2004.

The crash at Coton Hill saw a helicopter which engine problems - piloted by Stuart Cox, aged 45 - plunge into the ground from 750ft.

The company director was delivering Christmas presents and remarkably only suffered minor shoulder injuries after being pulled from the wreckage by rescuers.

Guildhall opening

Shrewsbury Guildhall opening

Pictured, the first official day at the Guidhall in Shrewsbury on March 23. The first customer, Patricia Beesley with benefits officer, Penny Matthews, and assistant chief executive, Celia Bahrami.

The Guidhall was home to to Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council before it was abolished in 2009, and councillors, the coroner's court, the town's register office, and more.

The centre has then been used by the University of Chester since 2016 before Shropshire Council told the university in March this year that they could no longer carry on using the building rent-free.

Hercules unveiled in the Quarry

Mayor Eileen Sandford, Hercules unveiled in the Quarry

Shrewsbury's mayor at the time, Eileen Sandford, unveiled Hercules in the Quarry on February 18.

The statue had received a £22,000 restoration which included a missing fig leaf being replaced.

Shrewsbury bus depot

Shrewsbury bus depot in Ditherington

Pictured is Shrewsbury's bus depot in Ditherington which was demolished in 2012.

The photo was taken on October 6.

Arriva Midlands moved to a new £2.5million base in Haslescott Lane and so the site was demolished, costing £200,000.

Darwin Gate opening

Launch and official opening of the Darwin Gate sculpture

2004 saw the official opening of Shrewsbury's Darwin Gate.

When viewed from certain angles the three columns with axe-like heads form a domed Saxon helmet - reminiscent of a window at the local St Marys Church that Darwin attended.

Each of the columns light up with white light during the evening.

New speed camera

Shrewsbury speed camera at Ditherington Road

A new speed camera was installed on Ditherington Road in Shrewsbury.

Pictured is the new camera on February 17.

Shrewsbury town centre

Shrewsbury street scene in 2004

Pictured is Shrewsbury Town centre during on June 28 in 2004, featuring the store Burtons on the left.

Floods

An engineer checks the level of the Severn against flood defences

Shrewsbury flood barrier

The picture from News Team International on February 5 shows an engineer check the level of the River Severn against flood defences in Shrewsbury Town centre was floodwaters surge down the river.

Also seen is a flood barrier.