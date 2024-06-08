Two people freed from car after it crashed into building in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury at around 11.25am.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received an initial report that there had been a car crash.

Four fire crews attended the scene, along with the ambulance service and West Mercia Police.

An update from the fire service said the incident had involved one car which had "gone into" a building.

It said that two people were freed from the car using hydraulic equipment.

The fire service said both people had been left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.