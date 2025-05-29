Swan Hill Studios Presents: Verdia – a solo exhibition by Amy Rhodes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking its name from the Latin viridis – meaning green, fresh, and full of life – Verdia reflects themes of renewal, transformation, and growth. Through bold colour, intuitive brushwork, and organic forms, Amy’s paintings evoke the rhythm of nature and the deeply personal ways we connect to it. Her work invites visitors to pause, reflect, and rediscover joy in the everyday.

Created during a time of personal and creative expansion, Verdia is a celebration of life’s imperfections and ever-changing beauty. Each piece captures a sense of movement and emotion, encouraging viewers to embrace their own journey of growth, however gradual.

Amy Rhodes - Verdia

"We’re delighted to present Verdia at Swan Hill Studios," says Sam Pooley-Stride curator and Founder of Swan Hill Studios . "Amy’s work is both uplifting and deeply resonant. Her ability to distil the feeling of being in nature into something so personal makes this exhibition a truly special experience."

Amy Rhodes - Artist in studio

About the Artist

Amy Rhodes is a South Staffordshire-based artist known for her vibrant, expressive style. Working from her home studio, she draws inspiration from the surrounding countryside, interpreting its colours, light, and textures with an imaginative, emotional approach.

A graduate of Fine Art, Amy painted throughout her years raising three children. Since returning to her practice full-time in 2022, she has been steadily building a following with her unique vision that merges observation with intuition. Verdiarepresents a milestone in her career, offering a compelling glimpse into the natural world through Amy’s eyes.

By Amy Rhodes

Exhibition Details:

Verdia by Amy Rhodes

Swan Hill Studios 17a Swan Hill, Shrewsbury, SY1 2LA

Amy Rhodes in Her Art Studio

Private View 5 June, 5pm-8pm, RSVP: swanhillstudios.com/event-details/amy-rhodes-verdia-private-view

Show 5-20 June, 10am-4pm

Admission: Free