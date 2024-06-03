Revealed – National Trust plans for 'new countryside site' at popular county estate

Attingham Park is asking the public for its views on plans for 'opening up' the site, at Atcham, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The venue is already one of the most popular in the region, attracting more than half a million visitors last year.

In details revealed in a survey about the plans Attingham Park said that the location for the new countryside site would be on land to the east of the estate – a space previously identified for commercial or industrial purposes.

It described the plan as an "outdoor activity hub", and said it hopes the proposal will include "a central meeting point with toilets, cafe, cycle hire, and community space with further trails, wetland and open spaces".

The site would cover an area of around 17 football pitches, with 10 miles of multi-use trails.

The trust's information on the plans says that they would be 'phased in' over ten years "as funds allow".

In a post on social media Attingham said the plans would also help reduce pressure on its existing facilities.

It said: "We are planning to create a new countryside site for local people on the Attingham Estate.

"The need for access to green outdoor spaces is greater than ever and with increasing visitor numbers at the main site at Attingham Park, we have been working with partners in the local community to explore how we can provide more access to history and nature for the people of Shropshire.

"The new outdoor hub is intended to offer visitors new ways to explore the outdoors and discover nature.

"Located away from the main heritage site, the hub will also reduce the pressure on our existing facilities and ensure we continue to protect Attingham for everyone, for ever."

A survey on the plans includes details on the project and a comment from Attingham Park's general manager, Mark Agnew, who said: "At the heart of the National Trust's strategy is improving access to our many outdoor locations to encourage people to enjoy the unique pleasure of spending time in nature.

"We want the next generation to grow up loving and caring for the Shropshire countryside.

"By providing facilities that appeal to them, and helping to nurture a positive connection with the outdoors, we hope they'll grow to love it."