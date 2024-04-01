Myddle Muddle rapidly approaching with runners urged to get their entries in

The Myddle Muddle, which is organised by Myddle Primary School’s PTA will take place on Sunday, April 21.

Organisers have reported that entries for the 10K, 5K, and one mile fun run have been flooding in for the race which takes place annually to raise funds for the school.

Myddle Primary School PTA member, Rebecca Sparks, who is Race Director for the 2024 event said: “Preparations have been going really well for next month’s run. We have secured several local businesses to sponsor the event which will help fund the race paraphernalia needed, including the medals which every participant will receive.”

The headline sponsor has been announced as the Shingler Group, with additional sponsorship from DMOS People, Beech’s Fine Chocolates, Sales Blueprint, GS & PA Reeves Ltd, Torq, Dairi-Pak, and MJ Parkers Ltd.

Rebecca added: “It’s great to see lots of entries coming in. Whilst we have local parents and teachers getting involved, there are running enthusiasts from all over the county who like to compete. Our multi-terrain country run goes across fields and woodland, and there’s a great community atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the fun of the day. Get signed up now!

“Even if you’re not competing, we’d love to welcome you to cheer on the runners, and enjoy our cake sale! We’ll also have Dough & Grill serving hot food, and crafts for kids in the village hall from Myddle Youth Club.

“If you have young children, encourage them to do the one mile fun run – it counts towards the Shropshire Primary Schools Half Marathon total.”

It is cheaper to sign up online in advance at myddlemuddle.co.uk.

Online entries will close on Sunday, April 14.

After that people can sign up on the day from 8.30am, ahead of the race at 10.30am on Sunday, April 21.

The 10K race is £15 to enter online or £20 on the day, the 5K race is £10 to enter online or £15 on the day, and the 1 mile fun run is £2 to enter online or £3 on the day.