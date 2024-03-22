Flood-affected Shropshire residents finally able to apply for grants but have just weeks to do so

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council has now been given access to flood recovery grants which will cover businesses and residents affected by Storm Henk back in early January.

Those that were impacted between Tuesday, January 2 and Friday, January 12, may be eligible for up to £500 to help with immediate costs, a 100 per cent council tax and business rates relief for at least three months, up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant and up to £5,000 to make homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding via the Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme.

Those impacted by the flooding expressed frustration at a public meeting last month about the delays in accessing the funding.

For the authority to offer the grants, it was required to demonstrate 50 properties were internally flooded during the weather event.

Following the community meeting, additional affected properties were identified meaning the 50 properties threshold was met.

Flooding in Coleham, Shrewsbury on January 4, 2024

Because of the delay, the deadline for application is already fast approaching - meaning applications need to be submitted as soon as possible, and before the deadline of Sunday, April 7 April.

Ian Nellins, deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, and Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “I am pleased and relieved that we can now open the flood recovery grants to property and business owners internally flooded during Storm Henk, which affected the county in early January.

“We know that flooding has had a devastating effect on people and businesses across the county, and it is essential that our communities have the support they need to recover and get back to normal.

“We are aware that many people have already been in contact with the council because their property has been affected during the flooding, and Shropshire Council is absolutely committed to continue its efforts to support those affected.

“A large number of business and residential properties were affected by Storm Henk, and we would urge those eligible for the scheme to apply straight away, so they do not miss out on financial support that they may be eligible for.

“However, we do recognise that the criteria for applying for the grant is quite extensive, so we strongly advise people to read through it thoroughly before applying. Those who don’t qualify can still seek advice and support from the National Flood Forum.”

To register go to: shropshire.gov.uk/stormhenkrelief