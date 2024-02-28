Standing room only at meeting into Shrewsbury flooding issues

Around 60 people from all along the watercourses in Shropshire crammed into Shrewsbury's boardgame cafe on Tuesday evening to voice their concerns and hear from a range of speakers about the threat of flooding.

The meeting, held at Nerdy on Mardol in the town centre, was called by the Shrewsbury Flood Action Group, with the hope of bringing those in Shropshire repeatedly affected by flooding together as one voice.

Nerdy itself had not long recovered from the latest bout of flooding in January and over the last four years has been hit several times. During one of the floods, the team was forced to fully replace their floors at the cost of £3,000 - something only made possible by crowdfunding.

The room heard from Shropshire councillors, The National Flood Forum, the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme as well as the Environment Agency, who laid bare the grim facts of the growing frequency of major flood events.

Since the end of Storm Babet in October, across Shrewsbury the EA has issued 10 flood alerts and five flood warnings, giving warnings to around 1,500 properties across the town.

The flood defences at Frankwell have been deployed five times during this latest flooding season, and those at Coleham twice.

"What used to be a one-in-a-hundred-year event, has now unfortunately happened three times in the last ten years," said Councillor Julia Buckley.