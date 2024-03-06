Talented youngsters to sing their hearts out for mental health charity at stunning Shrewsbury church

The 'Every Child Has A Voice' concert takes place this Friday at Shrewsbury Abbey to raise money for Crane Quality Counselling, a mental health charity based in the town centre.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Crane Quality Counselling is a registered charity working with families across Shropshire, offering counselling support to not only adults, but also young people from ages seven to 18. Crane Quality Counselling offers appointments within seven to 14 days of referral, working with schools and individually with children.

"We are holding our musical charity concert on Friday, March 8, starting at 6pm at the Shrewsbury Abbey.

"This event is to help raise much needed funds for our children's services. Tickets are £6 for adults and free entry for children. Please contact 01743 240546 for your tickets."