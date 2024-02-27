Restaurant owner's relief after pic of empty tables sparks packed evenings

Earlier this month a despondent Jackie Smith, who runs Exo Poli in Shrewsbury, put the picture of her empty restaurant, which is based Longden Road, on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by the caption "Unbelievably sad xx need to hang on for summer xx".

The message attracted a huge response from locals, and has seen the restaurant packed out over the weekend, with Jackie even starting to open on Thursdays as a result.

A post accompanying the image of the empty restaurant contrasted with the happy diners enjoying themselves on Saturday, said: "I hope you don’t mind me sharing this as a comparison for you all to see the power of people xx and I pray it will continue.

"Same tables but look what you have done."

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Jackie, who set up the Mediterranean restaurant five years ago – just before Covid struck – said she was overwhelmed at the turnaround.

She explained that the situation had been so severe she was subsidising the business from her savings and wondering how long she could continue.

She said: "We had two small tables in the back room but the whole front was completely empty and I just put the picture on Facebook.

"I had got to the point where I have been subsidising the restaurant with my inheritance and it had reached the point where I thought I have had enough, I can't do it any more."

Jackie, who had always wanted to run her own restaurant, said the reaction to the post had been incredible.

She said: "It has always been my dream to run it so I was extremely emotional. But I put it on and I cannot believe the response I have had."

Jackie said every night had been packed since the post.

She said: "I have had such a response that I was only open on Fridays and Saturdays but now I am opening on Thursdays.

"The people turning up are so lovely, they are just wonderful, the spirit of the town is amazing how they have reacted to everything."

Jackie said the response had shown the impact of social media, saying: "The amount of shares I have had – I have had people calling from all over the country saying they will come."

Jackie said she had been doing everything she could to keep prices down, due to the impact of the cost of living crisis.

During January she subsidised a two-for-one offer, and this month she has been doing a two main courses for £20 deal.

She said: "Next month I am not sure what I will do but I will think of something. I think people are struggling as well as myself so I want to help as much as I can."

The business also opens just for takeaway on Wednesdays from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Jackie thanked all those who have offered support – and apologised to those who she has not yet managed to reply to.

She said: "Last weekend I had more than 300 messages and must apologise of I have missed anyone because I tried desperately but I have to cook as well!"