Cabinet member pledges to meet unhappy business group over Shrewsbury parking charges anger

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) has criticised Shropshire Council's decision to agree the increases, warning they will lead to "long-term damage to the town centre’s economy and reputation".

The changes will see the cost of parking in some of the town's most popular car parks jacked up by up to 67 per cent from Monday to Friday, and up to 180 per cent on Sundays.

Responding to the criticism Councillor Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said he would be prepared to meet the BID for discussions.

The cabinet member acknowledged that the plans would not be popular, but asked people to "understand" the reasons for them.

Councillor Morris said that they are aimed at persuading people not to park within Shrewsbury's River Loop.

But, the BID has questioned whether this will work, arguing that the highest charge increases are being brought in outside the loop and the lowest increases will be in the town centre.

Councillor Morris said extra money is also needed to spend on maintenance of car parks across the country.

He said: “We know that not everyone will welcome these changes, but we ask people to understand the reasons behind them.

“In Shrewsbury the primary objective is to encourage motorists to park outside the river loop, or use other forms of transport; reducing the number of vehicles entering the town centre, helping to increase the number of spaces available for those who need them, and minimising emissions.

“And across the county, our 83 car parks have not kept pace with maintenance requirements such as surfacing, lining, signing, drainage, boundaries, green assets and cleaning. To address the car park maintenance needs in Shropshire, an increase in charges is required throughout the county.

“We continue to encourage people to visit Shrewsbury and support its local businesses, but we hope these changes will encourage people to park outside Shrewsbury’s river loop – or use alternative modes of travel. They will also enable the council to better maintain our car parks and bring them up to the standard that people require and expect.

“We agree that improvements to the reliability and frequency of the park and ride service is needed, and this is something we’re working on. Additionally, a half-price park and ride promotion is set to begin in April, offering people a return journey into the town centre for just £1.

“It’s also worth highlighting that an annual season ticket for Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury will cost less than £16 a week; for St Julian's Friars car park it will cost £13 a week; and in Oswestry, Ludlow and Market Drayton an annual season ticket will cost less than £10 a week.

“In response to their letter I’ll be happy to meet with the BID to discuss their concerns.”