Shropshire youngsters urged to sign up to free Summer Reading Challenge celebrating the great outdoors

From this Saturday (July 19) children aged four to 11 are invited to step into the magical world of Story Garden to uncover stories that celebrate the great outdoors and the power of imagination.

With free activity packs and nature-inspired events available at some of the county's libraries, the annual Summer Reading Challenge offers children a fun way to stay curious, active and engaged with reading over the summer break.

Children set their own summer reading target and are rewarded with stickers as they progress through the challenge, then with a medal and a certificate if they are successful in reaching their goal.

Market Drayton staff Catherine Westwood and Chantelle Tijhaar, with young bookworm Mary Rose Wilding, seven

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and leisure said: “Having taken part in and completed the summer reading challenge myself back in 2003 in Oswestry library, I am delighted to promote it to families and children this year.

"When I completed it, the theme was ‘Reading Maze’ and I remember reading all the books, collecting the stickers and getting a certificate at the end that I still actually have! It had such a positive impact on my reading, and it’s truly wonderful that it can continue to do so for so many others this year.”

Annabel Gittins, library support manager, said: “The summer reading challenge is a key part of our summer programme in libraries with free activities for families to help keep children entertained through the summer.

"The launch day of July 19 is also a chance to celebrate 100 years of Shropshire libraries and we look forward to making a big splash at the start of the summer holidays.”

Now in its 26th year, the challenge aims to inspire a passion for reading outside the classroom. In 2024, it reached nearly 600,000 children around the country and helped spark more than 100,000 new library memberships.

To find out more about how to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge or to find your local participating library, visit summerreadingchallenge.org.uk, Shropshire Libraries’ website or Telford & Wrekin Council's.