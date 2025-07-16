One year on: Stone Age Fashion marks its first anniversary in Shrewsbury

Founded by 23-year-old entrepreneur William Stone, the shop is more than just a business—it’s the embodiment of personal triumph. William left his Fashion and Marketing studies at university during the upheaval of Covid. Challenged by the daily commute and the isolating effects of lockdown, he chose to carve his own path instead. In August 2024 William opened Stone Age Fashion. After just one year in operation, Stone Age Fashion is not only surviving in a tough retail climate—it’s thriving.

William Stone - Founder of Stone Age Fashion

“Our first year has been about creating a sustainable and exciting business,” says William. “Now we’re focused on expansion—especially online and eventually in new locations.”

The boutique is known for its carefully curated selection of pre-loved designer wear, ranging from legendary fashion houses like Versace, Gucci, Dior, Prada, and Hermès, to perennial favourites like Ralph Lauren Polo and Burberry—each with their own dedicated rail. Shoppers can also find more accessible cult favourites such as Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger, Levis, Vivienne Westwood, and Lacoste, and even an occasional new item from brands like Ed Hardy, Levi and Desigual.

Stone Age Fashion, in The Collective, Darwin Shopping Centre

Each item is meticulously sourced, cleaned, and professionally presented, with something for everyone—students after bold streetwear, professionals looking for sharp business wear, and seasoned fashion lovers seeking unique designer pieces.

And for those craving a bit of retro fun, the shop even houses a restored 1980s gaming machine, offering nostalgic favourites like Pac-Man, Galaga, and Space Invaders.

William credits much of the shop’s early success to the supportive environment at The Collective and the Darwin Centre, as well as the camaraderie among fellow independent retailers. “But most of all,” he adds, “it’s our loyal and wonderful customers who make this possible.”

Stone Age Fashion

As Stone Age Fashion steps boldly into its second year, its mission remains clear: to make premium fashion more sustainable, more affordable, and far more exciting than the ordinary high street.