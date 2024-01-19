All the new Shropshire car parking charges coming this year - some next week
With Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council both hiking the costs of their car parks - here's a breakdown of what that means for drivers.
During a meeting on Wednesday, Shropshire councillors voted to an increase car parking fees across the county in the hope of providing £1.7m of extra money to repair its car parks.
Telford & Wrekin Council have posted notices on a few of their car parks, informing the public that their car park charges would also be changing.
So here's what that means for drivers:
Telford & Wrekin parking charges
The following changes come into force on January 23:
The Wharfage & Waterloo Street, Ironbridge
Flat £3 rate for up to three hours to be replaced by hourly bands from £1.50 for one hour to £6 for more than five hours.
Dale End, Ironbridge & Ironbridge Central
Current £3 for up to two hours and £4 for over two hours, to be replaced by hourly bands from £1.50 for one hour to £6 for more than five hours.
The Square, Ironbridge
Still be free to park on The Square for up to 30 minutes, but between 30 minutes and one hour the cost will rise from £1.60 to £2
Bus and Coach parking at Ironbridge Central and Dark Lane Car Park, Telford
All day bus and coach parking will increase from £12 to £20
Southwater Multi-storey, Telford Town Centre
One-hour charge to increase from £1.10 to £1.50, and hourly bands from £2 for up to two hours to £7 for over five
Sunday parking will increase from £1 to £2, as will parking after 5pm and before 8am
Hall Court Car Park, Telford Town Centre
Up to two hours to increase from £1.60 to £2, up to four from £3 to £4 and over four hours from £4 to £5
Dark Lane Care Park, Telford
Hourly car parking charges on Dark Lane are set to be increased by 50p
Shropshire Council parking charges
The date the following increases to come into force is yet to be confirmed:
Shrewsbury: Frankwell Car Park, and Frankwell Riverside and Quay
Hourly cost up from 80p to £1.20
Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours
Introduction of charging from 6pm – currently free
Sunday and bank holiday charge goes from free to half charge
Season ticket up from £640 to £960
Shrewsbury: Raven Meadows Multi-storey
Hourly cost frozen at £2
Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours
Sunday and bank holiday parking to remain £2 all day
Shrewsbury: St Julians Friars
Hourly cost up from £1.20 to £1.60
Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours
Sunday and bank holiday charges to go up from half price to full price
Season ticket up from £512 to £681
Shrewsbury: Abbey Foregate
Hourly cost up from 60p to £1
Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours
Sunday and bank holiday parking goes up to half price from free
Season ticket up from £480 to £800
Shrewsbury: Bridge Street, St Austin's Street and The Quarry
Hourly cost up from £2 to £2.80
Introduction of charging from 6pm – currently free
Sunday and bank holiday cost goes up from half price to full price
On-street parking in Shrewsbury
Increase in hourly fee from £2.80 to £3.60
Bridgnorth: Listley Street North and South, and Sainsbury's
Hourly charge up from up from £1.20 to £1.40
Ludlow: Castle Street Car Park
Hourly charge up from up from £1.20 to £1.40
Ludlow: Galdeford – Zone A
Hourly fee 60p to 80p
Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free
Season ticket cost up from £320 to £480
On-street parking in Ludlow's 'Blue Zone'
Hourly fee up from 80p to £1
On-street parking in Ludlow's 'Red Zone'
Hourly fee up from £2 to £2.20
Ludlow: Galdeford (Zone B) and Smithfield
Season ticket costs up from £320 to £480
Church Stretton: Easthope
Hourly fee up from 60p to 80p
Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free
Season ticket cost up from £480 to £640
Oswestry: Festival Square
Hourly fee up from £1.20 to £1.40
Oswestry: Oak Street and Oswald Road
Season ticket cost up from £320 to £480
Whitchurch: Pepper Street and Castle Hill
Hourly cost up from 60p to 80p
Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free
Season ticket cost up from £480 to £640
Market Drayton: Frogmore and Queen Street
Hourly fee 60p to 80p
Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free
Much Wenlock: St Mary's Lane
Hourly fee up from 60p to 80p
Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free
Ellesmere: Mereside
Hourly fee up from £1.20 to £1.40
All 'Band Six' car parks
To see an hourly cost up from 40p to 60p, Sunday and bank holidays charged at half price. These include:
Severn St Bridgnorth
Innage Lane Bridgnorth
Galdeford Ludlow (Zone B)
New Road Much Wenlock
Crossways Church Stretton
Smithfield Ludlow
Spar Bridge Ellesmere
Cross Street Ellesmere
Talbot Street, Ellesmere
Towers Lawn 1, Market Drayton
Towers Lawn 2, Market Drayton
Prees Heath Lorry Park
Leek Street Wem
Mill Street Wem
High Street Wem
Brownlow Street Whitchurch
Newtown Whitchurch
St Johns Street Whitchurch
Oak Street Oswestry
Oswald Road Oswestry
Beatrice Street Oswestry
Falcons Court, Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth Road - Broseley
Childe Road East & West - Cleobury Mortimer
Corvedale Road - Craven Arms
Newington Way - Craven Arms
Gatacre - Oswestry
Sherrymill Hill - Whitchurch
Church Street - Prees