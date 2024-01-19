All the new Shropshire car parking charges coming this year - some next week

During a meeting on Wednesday, Shropshire councillors voted to an increase car parking fees across the county in the hope of providing £1.7m of extra money to repair its car parks.

Telford & Wrekin Council have posted notices on a few of their car parks, informing the public that their car park charges would also be changing.

So here's what that means for drivers:

Telford & Wrekin parking charges

The following changes come into force on January 23:

The Wharfage & Waterloo Street, Ironbridge

Flat £3 rate for up to three hours to be replaced by hourly bands from £1.50 for one hour to £6 for more than five hours.

Dale End, Ironbridge & Ironbridge Central

Current £3 for up to two hours and £4 for over two hours, to be replaced by hourly bands from £1.50 for one hour to £6 for more than five hours.

The Square, Ironbridge

Still be free to park on The Square for up to 30 minutes, but between 30 minutes and one hour the cost will rise from £1.60 to £2

Bus and Coach parking at Ironbridge Central and Dark Lane Car Park, Telford

All day bus and coach parking will increase from £12 to £20

Southwater Multi-storey, Telford Town Centre

One-hour charge to increase from £1.10 to £1.50, and hourly bands from £2 for up to two hours to £7 for over five

Sunday parking will increase from £1 to £2, as will parking after 5pm and before 8am

Hall Court Car Park, Telford Town Centre

Up to two hours to increase from £1.60 to £2, up to four from £3 to £4 and over four hours from £4 to £5

Dark Lane Care Park, Telford

Hourly car parking charges on Dark Lane are set to be increased by 50p

Shropshire Council parking charges

The date the following increases to come into force is yet to be confirmed:

Shrewsbury: Frankwell Car Park, and Frankwell Riverside and Quay

Hourly cost up from 80p to £1.20

Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours

Introduction of charging from 6pm – currently free

Sunday and bank holiday charge goes from free to half charge

Season ticket up from £640 to £960

Shrewsbury: Raven Meadows Multi-storey

Hourly cost frozen at £2

Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours

Sunday and bank holiday parking to remain £2 all day

Shrewsbury: St Julians Friars

Hourly cost up from £1.20 to £1.60

Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours

Sunday and bank holiday charges to go up from half price to full price

Season ticket up from £512 to £681

Shrewsbury: Abbey Foregate

Hourly cost up from 60p to £1

Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours

Sunday and bank holiday parking goes up to half price from free

Season ticket up from £480 to £800

Shrewsbury: Bridge Street, St Austin's Street and The Quarry

Hourly cost up from £2 to £2.80

Introduction of charging from 6pm – currently free

Sunday and bank holiday cost goes up from half price to full price

On-street parking in Shrewsbury

Increase in hourly fee from £2.80 to £3.60

Bridgnorth: Listley Street North and South, and Sainsbury's

Hourly charge up from up from £1.20 to £1.40

Ludlow: Castle Street Car Park

Hourly charge up from up from £1.20 to £1.40

Ludlow: Galdeford – Zone A

Hourly fee 60p to 80p

Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free

Season ticket cost up from £320 to £480

On-street parking in Ludlow's 'Blue Zone'

Hourly fee up from 80p to £1

On-street parking in Ludlow's 'Red Zone'

Hourly fee up from £2 to £2.20

Ludlow: Galdeford (Zone B) and Smithfield

Season ticket costs up from £320 to £480

Church Stretton: Easthope

Hourly fee up from 60p to 80p

Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free

Season ticket cost up from £480 to £640

Oswestry: Festival Square

Hourly fee up from £1.20 to £1.40

Oswestry: Oak Street and Oswald Road

Season ticket cost up from £320 to £480

Whitchurch: Pepper Street and Castle Hill

Hourly cost up from 60p to 80p

Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free

Season ticket cost up from £480 to £640

Market Drayton: Frogmore and Queen Street

Hourly fee 60p to 80p

Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free

Much Wenlock: St Mary's Lane

Hourly fee up from 60p to 80p

Sunday and bank holiday cost up to half price from free

Ellesmere: Mereside

Hourly fee up from £1.20 to £1.40

All 'Band Six' car parks

To see an hourly cost up from 40p to 60p, Sunday and bank holidays charged at half price. These include: