Rising rents have created 'challenging times', says boss amid Shrewsbury charity shop closure

The Salvation Army shop in Greyfriars, Coleham, Shrewsbury, is to close, leaving the charity with just one other branch in town in Harlescott.

Volunteers said they were sad at the announcement, which came "out of the blue".

But Major Brian Slinn, Salvation Army West Midlands' Divisional Commander, explained why the decision was made.

He said: “Our charity shop in Shrewsbury is open and operating as normal however we have started a consultation with our staff and volunteers to review its viability in the future.

“These are really challenging times for community shops like ours, with rising rents and other costs having a huge impact. Our priority is to continue to serve our customers as we work with our staff and volunteers towards a decision”.

Volunteers were told in a brief notice given to the shop by the charity's regional headquarters.

One of its supporters, Margaret Morris, was so upset she has started a petition to keep it open.

"I am a local person and I pop in almost every day," she said.

"I use the shop a lot and I sent a lot of donations there.

"The volunteers who give up their time to help the charity are really upset - they can't understand it."

She said she hoped the petition would show the strength of feeling and lead to the shop being kept open.

Another person objecting said his nan uses the shop.

"She is 80 and she uses a walker," he said.

"She was told that the shop will close next month or the month after, but she could still take her donations to the shop as they would be sent to the Harlescott shop. She went into the shop to commiserate with the manager and volunteers and was heartbroken to find out that they had no idea and she had been the one to break the news to them.

"That shop has been there for over 30 years and does so much and my nan adores them. The community will be devastated."