The Government's flood alert service has issued the severe warnings for the River Vyrnwy at Melverley and Maesbrook - as well as a general flood alert for the River Severn elsewhere in the county.

An update for Melverley from the Government's flood alert system said: "River levels are rising at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property/roads and farmland is expected from 4.30pm today.

"We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads."

The update says river levels are expected to remain high until Boxing Day and urges property owners to move possessions and valuables "off the ground or to safety".

The Government says it is "closely monitoring the situation", adding "our incident response staff are checking defences."

A lower level flood alert has also been issued for the River Severn, but it warns of potential flooding at locations along the river – including Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The update states: "River levels are rising at the Crew Green river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected between 6pm and 8pm today.

"We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth."

The update warns people to 'avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses', adding that water levels are expected to remain high until December 27.

Writing on social media, Chris Bainger, from the Environment Agency, said the situation was a result of rain that had fallen in the Welsh hills now working its way down the River Severn.

He added that Environment Agency staff are rostered 24 hours a day throughout the festive period to maintain flood defences and provide warnings about flooding.

It comes after Telford & Wrekin Council prepared on Friday for the possibility of flood barriers being needed at Ironbridge by moving them into the Wharfage car park in preparation.