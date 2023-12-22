Flood barriers being prepared in Ironbridge as forecasts predict a wet Christmas

With some rain forecast over the weekend, the Environment Agency has reportedly advised Telford & Wrekin Council that river levels in Ironbridge may rise early next week.

The river could reach levels of 5m to 5.5m and flood barriers may be needed as a result.

The council said on Friday that it was making space at the Wharfage Car Park for the barriers to be stored. Businesses are open as usual in the Gorge.

Weather across the country remains rather unsettled for the weekend before Christmas, with further Atlantic frontal systems bringing rain and strong winds to parts of the UK.

Rain will be heaviest in the west and northwest of the country through the weekend, with any settling snow likely confined to northern Scotland on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dave Hayter said: “It’ll be a particularly wet weekend in the north and west, with breezy conditions for many. While those further south will generally be drier, some sporadic showers could spread into the southwest at times, as well as some more persistent rain for Wales on Sunday.

“Christmas Day will likely see a continuation of unsettled, mainly showery, weather in the northwest, including Northern Ireland. While the day may start damp in southern and central areas, that rain should clear into the English Channel through the evening.”

A White Christmas – which is defined by the Met Office as a single snowflake falling on Christmas Day – is likely, with wintry showers set over high ground in the far north of Scotland.

Forecast temperatures are currently nowhere near cold enough to see snow in Shropshire however, with Christmas Day looking to be a washout.