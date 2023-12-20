Coroner rules man found by River Severn in Shrewsbury died in 'unknown circumstances'

The body of Tracy James Whiting was found by a member of the public near Underdale Road, on March 23 this year.

Police were called to the scene and concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances.

At the inquest into Mr Whiting's death, held at Shrewsbury Coroner's Court at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, the family of the 24-year-old asked a raft of questions, particularly about the police investigation.

Officers said they had seen nothing to suggest that there were any marks on Mr Whiting to give them cause for concern.

However several members of his family said that there had been marks on his body including on his arms. They said he had a swollen eye and a footprint on his jumper.

Police said they had not seen a footprint on his clothing and although he had abrasions there was nothing to say he had been assaulted.

Mr Ellery heard that Mr Whiting had last been seen at 7pm on March 22 and his body was found at 10.30am the next day by a member of the public walking on a footpath between the railway bridge over the River Severn and the Castle Walk footbridge - on the Abbey side of the river.

He was found partly submerged in the stream that fed into the river. Medical evidence suggested he had died from exposure, partial submersion in water and slight intoxication.

The family also asked why the area where Mr Whiting had been found had not been taped off for investigation and why forensic tests had not been performed on his wallet, phone or clothing.

Mr Ellery said that he could see that the family was dissatisfied by the police investigation and that members could make an official complaint.

"However, this is not an investigation into the police investigation. I am conducting an inquest to decide who the deceased is and how when and where he came by his death.

"Detective Constable Nick Williams, the investigating officer, said he could see no evidence of criminal involvement. There is no CCTV evidence and I can't speculate on what happened.

"I do not know how he came about his death. I am not saying it was an accident - I am saying that I don't know what happened.

"I find that Tracy died in unknown circumstances."