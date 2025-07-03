'I’m incredibly grateful for the generosity of residents' - Former mayor of Shrewsbury donates thousands to local causes

Former mayor Councillor David Vasmer raised £3,500 for local causes during his mayoral year, which started in May last year.

The former mayor hosted fundraising events including a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the Shropshire Youth Theatre in the Dingle Gardens as well as a curry night at Lea Cross Tandoori in March.

The former mayor of Shrewsbury David Vasmer (centre) with representatives from Omega and Shropshire Mental Health Support

Funds have been shared equally between Omega and Shropshire Mental Health Support, with both charities receiving a cheque for £1,750.

Omega is a charity dedicated to reducing social isolation and loneliness while Shropshire Mental Health Support has provided support and services to residents in the county living with mental health challenges since 1974.

After stepping away from his role as mayor, Mr Vasmer expressed his thanks to residents, volunteers, and community organisations in the county town who helped and supported his fundraising efforts.

The former mayor of Shrewsbury David Vasmer (left) presents Shropshire Mental Health Support with a cheque

He said: "It has been a huge privilege to serve as mayor of this amazing town. I’m incredibly grateful for the generosity of our residents who helped raise this money for two vital local charities. Shrewsbury is full of people who give so much to others, and it has been inspiring to meet so many of them this past year.

"Shrewsbury is full of people doing extraordinary things. Whether it’s caring for neighbours, cleaning street signs, or supporting young people, this town has a spirit worth celebrating. Thank you all for making my year as mayor so meaningful."

The new mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Alex Wagner is continuing the tradition, fundraising for West Mercia Search & Rescue and Shrewsbury Street Pastors.

The former mayor of Shrewsbury David Vasmer (left) presents Omega with a cheque

Omega's chair of trustees Linton Waters is grateful for Mr Vasmer's fundraising efforts and support.

"It has been a privilege to work with Mr Vasmer in promoting our important work," he said. "We are very grateful to him and the people of Shrewsbury for this generous donation. It will help us expand our services to identify and support isolated individuals, many of whom are hidden from view. These funds will make a real difference."

Clive Ireland, chairman of Shropshire Mental Health Support, added: "Mr Vasmer's support has meant a great deal to us. His commitment to mental wellbeing in Shropshire is clear, and this funding will help us continue to provide crisis support, drop-in services, and outreach to those who need us most."