Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square brings hundreds out for the annual event

As it was the temperature dropped and the skies cleared for the hugely popular event in The Square which saw the area packed out with people wrapped up in Santa hats and scarves against the chill.

Thoughts inevitably turned to remembering the four Shrewsbury students who tragically died during a camping trip in north Wales.

There was praise for the way the town's Christmas lights were turned on discreetly following their cancellation to honour the grieving families.

Sarah Butler was there for Wednesday's community sing-song with her in-laws for the first time in 20 years of living in the town. She has a son at Shrewsbury College which saw such tragedy during the year.

"With the loss of the students I just wanted to be a part of the community," she said.

"My own kids are grown up and don't want to do it any more but I want to do Christmas things."