The 16-year-old attacker left his victim with a wound which required more than 20 stitches in hospital.

The youth, who is now 17, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, on Wednesday morning.

Judge Laura Hobson said the offence, which took place on April 1 last year, was so serious that only a detention order would be appropriate.

She told the 17-year-old he will serve a 24-month detention order – 12 months in a secure facility, minus the time he had previously spent on remand and curfew.

It means he will spend a maximum of eight months in detention before being released for 12 months of supervision in the community.

She told the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, that had he been an adult committing the same crimes, he would have been looking at a four-year prison sentence.