Grade II listed Tudor gothic style mansion on the market for an eye-popping £5 million

The only drawback to Pudleston Court, the Grade II listed Tudor gothic style mansion is it is not in Shropshire... but only just, it's close to Leominster in border country.

The nine bed property is being marketed by the Telford office of Savills who want to see offers in excess of an eye-popping £5 million. It has a private cinema complex, a swimming pool and cottages and lodges to provide a "substantial Airbnb income."

And what super-rich buyer wouldn't want an ornamental lake, cascading ponds, parkland and woodland. They say that an "international buyer" could make it the perfect countryside location.

The agents say it is an "immaculate castellated mansion offering complete privacy with three cottages, set in 48 acres. Four further cottages are available by separate negotiation."

Pudleston Court was built in 1846 in Tudor gothic style and is constructed of the pink sandstone typical of this area.

"The castellated turrets, stone entrance portico and leaded mullioned windows are striking features of this grand but magical house," they say.

"The pair of lodges at the head of the drive frame the iron gates leading to Pudleston Court.

"The half mile long sweeping driveway leads through mown parkland past the ornamental lakes with fountain to a gravelled parking area to the front of the house."

Agents add that formal gardens to the front of the house are terraced and include box hedging and topiary, gravelled walkways, a formal rose garden and a summerhouse.

"The terrace adjacent to the house enjoys wonderful views towards the wooded valley and rolling farmland beyond," they say.

"Architecture of the principal house is replicated in the castellated turrets within the garden walls, with arched yews over stone urns running along the perimeter. Exceptional Wellingtonia dominate the gardens and grounds and forms part of the mature backdrop to the estate.

"The immediate house and grounds are protected by an iron security and deer fence with the informal gardens located beyond."

There is an orchard and fruit gardens providing the house with apples, peaches, figs, raspberries, gooseberries and blackcurrants.

In addition there are raised beds used for growing vegetables, a herb garden and a potting shed with a Parterre vine trained against the rear wall.

"Grounds surrounding the immediate gardens to the house provide absolute privacy and protection," the agents add.

"The land is predominantly parkland and pasture, with a mixture of native deciduous and evergreen woods through the valley and around the perimeter also providing important shelter in the winter."

Over the last few years Pudleston Court has been restored to what the agents say is an excellent standard.

"Every attention to detail has been given to its complete refurbishment with the highest quality of craftsmanship used," they add.

"Pudleston Court has all the attributes and gravitas to appeal to an international buyer looking for the ultimate country house offering complete privacy yet set in some of England’s most beautiful and unspoilt countryside."

