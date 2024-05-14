Town housing scheme recommended for approval would spoil 'unique character'

The scheme earmarked for the corner of Willow Street and Brownlow Road in Ellesmere, would see a single three-bedroomed property built on the site, if approved by Shropshire Council’s planning committee this week.

Two previous outline applications for the land directly opposite Ellesmere Town Hall were rejected, after being criticised by council planners for being “excessively prominent” and an over development of the site.

However, planning officers say the developer’s plan to lower the overall level of the site will sufficiently soften the visual effect on Willow Street, which sits narrowly outside the edge of Ellesmere’s conservation area.

The scheme has now been recommended for approval, despite a long objection from Ellesmere Town Council, who said the scheme would have “adverse effects on the mental well-being” of residents neighbouring the proposed development due to the loss of natural light.