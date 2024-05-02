Two men remanded for 2020 Telford gym shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tamba Momodu was gunned down in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on Tuesday October 13 of that year as he was on his way to the gym.

An inquest concluded that he had died "as a result of six gunshot wounds to his head and parts of his body.

On Thursday morning, Deria Hassan of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi of Whiteleys Parade, Hillingdon, Uxbridge – both aged 32 – appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster.

Both have been charged with the murder of Mr Momodu and also the arson of a £17,500 vehicle found burnt out following the shooting.

The two men spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth and address.

Neither indicated a plea.

Magistrates told the pair that they were to be remanded in custody. They were ordered to appear before a judge at Stafford Crown Court on Friday morning.

West Mercia Police said on Wednesday they had arrested three men on suspicion of murder and arson in relation to the death of Tamba Momodu following a three and a half year investigation.

The force said Dutch authorities assisted in the arrest of one of the men who was in custody.

Following Mr Momodu's death in October 2020, his family paid tribute to Tamba, known to them as "Tee or Kutubu" saying that he was "a smiley charismatic young man who would light up any room he entered. He was a big part of our lives and was massively loved by all who knew him."