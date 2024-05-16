Telford council leader announces new Cabinet

The updated senior team for Telford & Wrekin Council will be confirmed at the local authority’s Annual General Meeting next week.

The announcement has seen some changes to some roles and responsibilities and two existing Cabinet members have stepped back while two new members have joined.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Shaun Davies, said that Councillor Nathan England, Cabinet member for finance, customer services and governance has stepped back from his role to "pursue further career opportunities outside of the council" but will continue as ward member for The Nedge.

Councillor Eileen Callear, who is the Labour Group nominee for Deputy Mayor, has also stepped back from her role as Cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy.

Lawley Councillor Zona Harrington has joined the Cabinet for the first time and will have Cabinet responsibility for finance and governance.

Donnington Councillor Ollie Vickers, who was elected last year aged 19, has also joined the Cabinet for the first time, with responsibility for leisure and partnerships.