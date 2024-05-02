Telford man who smashed car window with baseball bat told he faces two years in jail
A Telford man who swung a baseball bat “with screws sticking out like some medieval instrument” and smashed a car window, has been told he is facing a prison term.
Plus
Published
Thomas J Christopher Lee of Wellsfield in Brookside swung the baseball bat at the victim's car on August 8.
The 23-year-old had told police that he had smashed the vehicle's window after it had been driven at him, but he had admitted criminal damage and possession of the baseball bat in a public place when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday.