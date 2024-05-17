'He's not a racist, he needs help with alcohol': Man subjected neighbour to foul abuse in row

A court heard that the victim has since moved out of the flats at Stonebridge Close in Telford and Brynsley Vann-Hamlett wants to write her a letter to apologise.

Forty-two year old Vann-Hamlett had been found guilty in his absence at a trial but was present at Telford Magistrates Court for sentencing on Wednesday . He said he did not receive a letter telling him about the trial. But it was too late.

Prosecutor Miss Ros Buttler said Vann-Hamlett had been found guilty of racially aggravated harassment during an incident on March 10, 2022. He had been convicted on April 11 this year but his sentence was adjourned so probation could compile a report.

"She had been living there for three months and had been having issues," the prosecutor said.

"He said 'you ******* negro, you black *****, I am going to kill you'."

The victim had reported Van-Hamlett for noise and he took exception.