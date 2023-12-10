Seven adorable Dogs Trust pups in Shrewsbury who are waiting for their 'forever home'
Dogs Trust Shrewsbury has an adorable selection of pups waiting for their forever home.
One of them is an 'underdog', which means they have been at Dogs Trust for six months or more, are sometimes overlooked, may need extra training, ongoing vet treatment, or require a home with no children or other dogs.
Here are all of the four-legged friends in Shrewsbury that are waiting to be rehomed by a caring new owner.
Jack (underdog)
Breed: Jack Russell cross
Gender: Male
Age: Five to seven years
Size: Small
Bailey
Breed: Labrador
Gender: Male
Age: One to two years
Size: Large
Daisy
Breed: French bulldog
Gender: Female
Age: Two to five years
Size: Small
Shadow
Breed: Lurcher cross
Gender: Male
Age: Eight+ years
Size: Medium
Gunner
Breed: Mastiff cross
Gender: Male
Age: Eight+ years
Size: Medium
Daisy
Breed: German Shepherd
Gender: Female
Age: Two to five years
Size: Large
Hero
Breed: Lurcher cross
Gender: Male
Age: Two to five years
Size: Medium