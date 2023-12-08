A vigil was held for Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris in The Square in Shrewsbury on November 26 after their deaths in a North Wales crash. Around 400 people were in attendance.

Some of those there paid tribute by leaving flowers, lanterns and candles, gathered in the middle of The Square.

The vigil for the boys in Shrewsbury

Now, Shrewsbury Town Council has said the items will be moved to Abbey Gardens, next to the Shrewsbury College English Bridge campus.

A spokesperson said: "Respectfully the memorial candles placed in remembrance of Jevon, Harvey, Wilf and Hugo will be relocated to the College steps in Abbey Gardens on Monday, December 11. Our thoughts remain with those affected."

The boys died after they were found in a car off the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremado, in what North Wales Police has said appears to have been a tragic accident. They had gone away together on a camping trip.

They attended Meole Brace School and Shrewsbury College.

As well as the vigil, tributes have been paid by the college, places the boys worked and Shrewsbury Town FC.

A fundraiser for the families of the boys has now topped £30,000.

To see the fundraiser and donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophie-richards-2.