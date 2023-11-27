Tears and hugs at candlelit vigil as Shrewsbury mourns boys killed in road tragedy

Close friends of Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris gathered in The Square in Shrewsbury on Sunday evening, supported by many others who have been affected by the heartbreaking loss of the boys in a crash in North Wales.

You could have heard a pin drop as around 400 people impeccably observed a two-minute silence, with many holding candles, lanterns and shining their torches on their phones, creating an intimate and poignant atmosphere.

Many people attended The Square to pay tribute to the boys at a vigil

Candles and flowers were laid in the middle of The Square, as friends of the boys, so young, shed tears, hugged and leant on each other for support in moments which not only illustrated the pain felt as a result of this tragedy, but also how valued and loved the boys were.

The Square was due to play host to the Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch on celebration last week, but it was cancelled in the wake of the tragedy. Instead, it was the venue for this incredibly solemn occasion.

It was only on Tuesday the tragic news emerged that the boys had died after they were found in a car off the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremado, in what North Wales Police has said appears to have been a tragic accident. They had gone away together on a camping trip.

The full details of what happened are not yet understood, but since the tragedy, there has been an outpouring of grief across the country, Shropshire, and Shrewsbury - the boys' home town.

This vigil in the town centre was the latest show of support and solidarity for the families and friends of the boys.

Many people attended The Square to pay tribute to the boys at a vigil

It appears this gathering was a suggestion from an anonymous person on a Shrewsbury Facebook group. It proved to be a popular idea with many people wishing to pay their respects, so through the power of social media, a special tribute was paid.

It came after applause echoed around Shrewsbury Town's Montgomery Waters Meadow in memory of the boys ahead of kick off at Saturday's clash with Port Vale.

A fundraiser for the families of the boys has topped £18,000 and there have been queues out of the door at Crystal's Cupcakes, the business of Harvey's mum, Crystal Owen, as people try and show their support in their own way.

She described Harvey as "laid back, charismatic, cheeky, creative and funny" last week, and described the "gut-wrenching" pain of losing him. Dough and Oil pizza restaurant in Shrewsbury, where the 17-year-old worked, described him as "gentle, hard-working, humble and warm".

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the boys attended, described the tragedy as "heartbreaking".

Several of the town's churches have opened their doors for people to go and pay their respects.