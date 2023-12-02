Elf trail takes in charity's headquarters

“He’s not shy. In fact, our little elf is nothing if not elf-aware,” said Heather Osborne, chief executive of local charity Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

In his striking red and white outfit, the diminutive fellow is part of the Shrewsbury Elf Trail.

People will find him in the window of the charity’s offices in Bellstone, just across the road from the Loopy Shrew.

“It’s that time of year again when Father Christmas’s most mischievous scout elves come to life,” said Heather. “And there’s a chance to win £100 into the bargain.”

The charity’s window display is also shining a festive spotlight on volunteering opportunities with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, and the importance of its befriending and telephone buddies services that offer companionship to older people who might otherwise be feeling lonely and isolated, said Heather.

She added: “So why not join us – and the good people of the Original Shrewsbury team who’ve organised the trail – and seek out and find these pint-sized North Pole residents as they spread Christmas cheer and get into all sorts of antics across Shrewsbury?

“And do pop in and say hello to us and find out about the amazing range of services we offer.”

Families taking part in the Shrewsbury Elf Trail will be able to discover elf locations at originalshrewsbury.co.uk/elves.

And they are encouraged to take pictures and share a photo of their favourite elf and tag Original Shrewsbury for a chance to win a £100 voucher for a Shrewsbury business of their choice.