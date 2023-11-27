Shrewsbury Prison buildings to be transformed into 20-bed 'boutique' hotel and restaurant

The popular tourist attraction, which has recently been used for filming hit TV shows including Dragon's Den, Celebrity Hunted, Banged Up and Time, is to be "reimagined".

Plans include the transformation of disused buildings at the rear of the site into a "boutique" hotel, offering guests a stay that "combines the allure of history with contemporary comfort".

Each room will be designed to provide an immersive experience, with the owners' aim being to "respect the prison's legacy, whilst ensuring luxurious accommodation".

There will also be a new conference facility, including training rooms, meeting rooms and a versatile event space, for both corporate events and personal celebrations.

The on-site restaurant will be planned to cater for 120 covers, offering a menu that combines local flavours with international cuisine, all set within the prison's historic walls.

The development will also include a 72-space car park with provisions for EV charging, accessible parking and bike racks. Spaces will be created in one of the exercise yards, and a disused building which was used to educate prisoners will be knocked down.

Joel Campbell, CEO of the prison, said: “Transforming Shrewsbury Prison into a world-class destination represents a unique and thrilling venture for us.

"This project is not just about preserving a piece of history. It's about redefining the visitor experience.

"I am excited to see how this development will not only honour the past but also pave the way for a new era of sustainable tourism.

"The creation of the boutique hotel, state-of-the-art conference facility, and exquisite dining venue, all while moving towards net zero, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests from around the world to experience the unique charm and character of Shrewsbury.”

Planning permission for several of the changes is already in place, Mr Campbell said. There was already permission for homes at the rear of the site, so it is expected a "change of use" application will be lodged to be able to turn the buildings into hotel rooms.

The prison, which was a category B/C men's jail, was built in 1877 and decommissioned in March 2013. It is now open to the public as an interactive tourism destination,

The Campbell Group runs guided tours, ghost tours and various other activities, as well as inviting TV crews in to film.