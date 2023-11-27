Classical and jazz sounds as music trust confirms first concerts for next year

Both will be hosted at the Maidment Auditorium at Shrewsbury School, with The Carducci String Quartet with pianist Simon Callaghan appearing in January, and The Joe Stilgoe Trio playing in February.

The Carducci concert will perform from 3pm on Sunday, January 28. The quartet is internationally acclaimed as one of the most accomplished and versatile ensembles of today.

A spokesman for Shropshire Music Trust (SMT) said: "Not only mastering the core repertoire, the quartet presents a selection of new works each season and diversifies further with programmes of film music, pop and rock.

"Founded in 1997, the ensemble has won numerous international competitions, including the USA Concert Artists Guild International Competition and first prize at Finland’s Kuhmo International Chamber Music Competition and performs at prestigious venues across the globe including the Barbican, Cadogan Hall and Wigmore Hall, London, and Carnegie Hall, New York.

"Shropshire Music Trust has hosted performances by the Carduccis for many years and this season they will present a programme which enables audiences to appreciate their versatility – performing music from the 18th to the 20th century.

"This rare opportunity to hear Schumann’s only piano quintet – considered to be one of his major works, composed in 1842 and dedicated to his wife, Clara."

The Joe Stilgoe Trio will play at 7.30pm on Friday, February 23.

A spokesman for SMT said: "Joe Stilgoe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter whose live shows are a mixture of virtuosic musicianship and breathtaking theatricality

"He has created a fresh sound for jazz in the 21st century, known for writing songs that feel like they've been around for years and adapting classics that sound as though they were just written.

"The evening will include covers from the likes of Tom Lehrer, Chuck Berry and Joni Mitchell as well as Stilgoe's own compositions. His latest album topped the UK jazz chart; the resulting show picked up 200,000 viewers around the world."

Tickets for both concerts are available from shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets