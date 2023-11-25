Emergency services rush to water rescue report in Shrewsbury
Emergency services were called to Shrewsbury bridge to an incident reported as a water rescue.
By Emma Walker
Published
A person was assisted down from the bridge at around 9pm on Friday.
Two fire crews, including the ambulance service and police were called.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.
One person assisted down from bridge."
Crews left the scene at 10.30pm, two hours later.