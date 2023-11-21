Shrewsbury Colleges Group has confirmed that all the teenagers are studying for the A-Levels at the college.

A search for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris was launched by police who are concerned for the four lads who have been missing since November 19.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Colleges Group said: "The college’s immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenagers missing in North Wales.

"We can confirm that all four of the teenagers are students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and are studying A-Levels with the college.

"This is a very worrying time, and we all want them to be found safe and well."