Four bodies found in police search for Shrewsbury teenagers reported missing in Wales

A search for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris was launched in the early hours by police after the boys were reported missing on Sunday.

Earlier today police searching for the boys found a silver Ford Fiesta they had been believed to have travelled in, and have now confirmed that four bodies were found in the vehicle.

A statement by North Wales Police said: "Sadly, we can confirm four bodies have been recovered from a car which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog."

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted. We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”

The four boys, who were A-Level students at Shrewsbury College, are thought to have been in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd for a camping trip.

A police cordon was set up on the A4085, a small winding country road, between Garreg and Pont Aberglaslyn, and the road closed. Two Wales Ambulance Service vehicles were seen driving through the cordon early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations are still ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road.