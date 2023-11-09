Heritage experts invited to view plans to boost trade at Shrewsbury Castle

Councillors say there is recognition that the site, which is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and Grade I listed building, could attract more visitors and has the potential to develop its offerings.

Funding totalling £30,000 has been secured from the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities specifically to finance the project which will assist in developing a long-term strategy for its future.

Now, heritage experts are being asked to examine ways to encourage more visitors to the Castle, how to create engaging and educational exhibitions and to find creative uses for the venue.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “As custodians of Shrewsbury Castle we have a duty to do our best by its heritage and to ensure it remains relevant to visitors in the future.

“By launching this feasibility study we are looking to employ heritage experts who can create an interesting and achievable vision for Shrewsbury Castle which is in line with the Shropshire Plan.

“Shrewsbury Castle is a huge asset and we need to make it work for everyone and to help it meet its own maintenance and repair costs, so that it is safeguarded for the future.

"We want to open the site up, make it more accessible to people and to offer engaging and educational exhibitions and events while being respectful of its heritage status.”

The full brief can be viewed on the Shropshire Council website with the headline 'Shrewsbury Castle - Opportunities for the Future'.

Robert added: “Shropshire Council will consult with local residents, businesses and the wider public as the project progresses and will work closely with the current tenants, the Soldiers of Shropshire Museum, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID and other key partners.”